Budenholzer of the Bucks and Williams of the Suns do not make the list of the highest-paid NBA coaches in 2021.

While NBA players are usually the focus of attention because to their large salaries, it’s no secret that top coaches earn millions of dollars each year to bring their experience and strategies to teams and lead players to victory.

According to SportingFree, an NBA coach’s annual compensation is usually determined by their level of expertise.

Coaches with “intermediate” experience may be paid up to $2.8 million annually, while those who have yet to prove their worth may be paid up to $2 million. According to the site, “professional” coaches might make between $3 million and $5 million per year, while top NBA coaches could earn between $7 million and $11 million per year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is worth roughly $2 million. Meanwhile, Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns’ head coach, is said to make around $2.7 million each year.

They are not, however, among the NBA’s highest-paid coaches. With the help of Audacy, discover out which coaches in the league are making the most money as of 2021.

Nick Nurse is a character in the film Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors)

In September 2020, Nick Nurse agreed to a multi-year contract deal with the Toronto Raptors. While the terms of his contract were not made public at the time, USA Today stated that a lawsuit recently filed against Nurse claimed that the four-year extension he signed with the Raptors was worth $32 million and that he was paid $6 million to $8 million per season.

Nurse was instrumental in leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2019.

Kerr, Steve (Golden State Warriors)

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, has a net worth of $35 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA right now. He apparently earns around $8 million each year, according to Audacy.

In 2014, Kerr agreed to a five-year, $25 million contract with the Warriors, with a $5 million annual salary. In 2018, he agreed to a contract renewal with the organization, although the specifics of his new contract were not made public.

Unnamed sources informed NBC Sports at the time that his new contract could pay him up to $10 million per year, but Kerr said it was less, according to the site.

Doc Rivers is a character in the film Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers)

Doc Rivers, a former professional basketball player who is now the coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, has been coaching since.