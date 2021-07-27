Buddy Hield is reportedly being considered for a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out.

After losing in the first round to the Phoenix Suns, one of the NBA’s most legendary teams has had to look in the mirror and figure out what they need to do to compete for another championship.

The Lakers have been in severe need of a shooter who can make plays for himself and locate the open man while shooting the three-pointer with ease, as they lack a starting-caliber point guard.

Wesley Matthews fit that three-and-D role for the Lakers, but Father Time is calling his number, and the team desperately needs to get younger.

Dennis Schroder is unlikely to return to the organization after declining a $88 million four-year extension earlier this year, and he is looking for a contract worth $100-120 million this summer.

Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Lowry have all emerged as potential free agent additions as a result of Schroder’s possible departure, with the latter two apparently willing to take pay concessions if it meant they could reunite.

According to new rumors, the Lakers are in talks with the Sacramento Kings about a trade for shooting guard Buddy Hield.

The story was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers and Sacramento Kings have explored a deal focused on guard Buddy Hield. According to insiders, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be part of a potential package. According to sources, the Lakers have received interest in Kuzma from a number of teams.

Having the 2020 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest champion allows LeBron James and Anthony Davis to operate in the paint, which solves a lot of difficulties for the Lakers.

With the emergence of rookie Tyrese Haliburton, trading away Hield also clears the logjam in the Kings’ backcourt.

Hield has been paired with De’Aaron Fox as the Kings’ go-to lineup, forcing him to linger in the corners, waiting for a three-pointer rather than generating his own.

Hield is a superb catch-and-shoot player who, at 28 years old, may find himself in a better role elsewhere in the league as the Kings prepare to go all-in on the Haliburton-Fox backcourt moving ahead.

Due to Kyle Kuzma’s poor postseason performance, he has been mentioned in numerous trade speculations, and his inclusion as the centerpiece in the Hield trade is not surprising.

