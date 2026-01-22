Bucs Hire Zac Robinson as Offensive Coordinator Following 2025 Struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a bold move to reshape their offense for the 2026 season, appointing Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator on January 22. The decision follows a disappointing 2025 campaign where the Bucs failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019, with a significant drop in offensive performance. Robinson, previously the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, takes over the position that has seen frequent turnover, making him the team’s fifth offensive coordinator in as many years.

New Leadership to Revive Struggling Offense

The Buccaneers’ offense, once a top contender in 2024, fell dramatically in 2025, ranking just 21st in total yards and 18th in points per game. The dip in production led to the firing of offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, along with other staff shake-ups. Robinson’s hiring is seen as a crucial step toward reigniting the team’s offensive attack, with a heavy focus on restoring the chemistry between Robinson and quarterback Baker Mayfield, a relationship that dates back to their time together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Mayfield, who struggled through the 2025 season, is expected to benefit from Robinson’s leadership. “If Mayfield is comfortable, he plays better football, and Robinson could put him on track to shake off his dreadful end of the year in 2025 and get him playing more like he did throughout all of 2024,” wrote River Wells, a journalist covering the Buccaneers.

In addition to Robinson, the Bucs are set to welcome assistants Ken Zampese and T.J. Yates, both of whom bring valuable experience from their time with Robinson in Atlanta. Zampese, who previously coached Mayfield during his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, hopes to rekindle their successful partnership. Meanwhile, Yates, the Falcons’ passing game coordinator, will provide valuable insight into the Buccaneers’ aerial attack, a unit that has significant potential with talented receivers like Chris Godwin and rising star Emeka Egbuka.

However, Robinson’s tenure with Atlanta wasn’t without criticism. His playcalling tendencies, particularly his heavy reliance on the pistol formation and predictable run-pass ratios, led to struggles in key situations like third downs. In 2025, the Falcons ranked 30th in third-down conversion rate, a stat that Robinson will need to address in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers, armed with a healthier roster and a more experienced quarterback in Mayfield, are hopeful that Robinson can adapt his system to maximize their offensive potential.

Despite the challenges Robinson faces, including the pressure of being Tampa Bay’s fifth offensive coordinator since 2022, there is optimism. The Bucs have a talented supporting cast, including running back Bucky Irving, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and an improved offensive line. The hope is that Robinson can quickly adapt his playbook to fit the strengths of the players, enabling the team to return to the form they showed in 2024.

With Robinson’s familiarity with the team’s personnel and his experience in similar systems, the transition is expected to be smoother than it would be with a completely unfamiliar hire. As the Bucs gear up for the 2026 season, there is a sense of anticipation that Robinson’s blend of continuity and fresh ideas can finally bring stability to the team’s offense.

The new offensive coordinator’s first challenge will be the NFC South rivalry with his former team, the Falcons. With a more potent roster and a fresh coaching perspective, Tampa Bay fans are hopeful that 2026 will be the year the offense returns to form.