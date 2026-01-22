Bucks Face Key Backcourt Challenge as Porter Jr. Suffers Oblique Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks are adjusting to a significant setback as guard Kevin Porter Jr. will miss multiple games due to an oblique strain, forcing the team to look for alternatives in their backcourt. Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed on January 22, 2026, that Porter will not return anytime soon, leaving the team without one of their most valuable contributors.

Porter’s absence is expected to stretch well beyond a single game, with Rivers warning fans and analysts alike that the guard will be out for a longer period. The injury, which occurred ahead of the Bucks’ January 21 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, puts a strain on Milwaukee’s rotation as they enter a crucial stretch of games in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before his injury, Porter was a vital part of the Bucks’ backcourt, providing scoring, playmaking, and a defensive presence that helped keep Milwaukee competitive. His ability to create plays and perform in high-pressure moments had earned him a central role in the team’s offense, and his absence is being felt across the squad.

Next Man Up: Trent, Harris, and Anthony Step Forward

With Porter sidelined, Gary Trent, Gary Harris, and Cole Anthony are expected to see increased minutes. Each player brings something different to the table, and all are now tasked with stepping up to fill the void left by the 25-year-old guard. Trent, known for his sharp three-point shooting, is likely to be the primary beneficiary of increased playing time. His ability to space the floor will be crucial as the Bucks look to maintain their offensive balance.

Harris, a veteran of the league with a reputation for solid defense and timely shooting, is another player poised to play a larger role. His experience could prove invaluable, especially in matchups against tougher opponents. Meanwhile, Cole Anthony, who has shown flashes of potential in limited minutes, could bring an energetic spark to the Bucks’ second unit. His speed and aggressive playstyle offer a different dynamic compared to Porter’s more controlled approach.

The injury also has significant implications for fantasy basketball managers. Many have relied on Porter for his all-around contributions, but with no clear timetable for his return, experts suggest that fantasy owners should hold onto Porter, using an injury reserve spot as they wait for updates on his recovery.

As the Bucks head into a critical part of their season, they will need to rely heavily on their depth and leadership from stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. While the Bucks have dealt with injuries in the past, the timing of this one, with Porter emerging as a key player, makes this a particularly difficult situation.

Looking ahead, the team will be forced to adapt its offensive schemes to compensate for the loss of Porter’s shot creation and playmaking ability. Although Trent, Harris, and Anthony bring different strengths, none of them offer the same all-around skill set as Porter. It’s likely the team will need to lean more on their established stars as they search for the right backcourt combinations.

For now, the Bucks’ ability to weather this injury will be tested. With several key matchups coming up, the depth and resilience of the squad will be crucial in maintaining their playoff positioning. As for Porter, his recovery timeline remains uncertain, and the team will prioritize his long-term health over rushing him back onto the court.