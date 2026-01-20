Bucks Edge Out Hawks in Tense MLK Day Thriller

The Milwaukee Bucks narrowly defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 112-110, in a high-intensity Martin Luther King Jr. Day game, marked by late-game heroics and emotional tributes. The win ended Milwaukee’s three-game losing streak, while Atlanta extended their losing run to four, adding another layer to the fierce race for Eastern Conference playoff positions.

The Hawks, entering the game with a 20-24 record and in 10th place, were slight favorites over the Bucks, who sat one spot lower at 17-24. Both teams were desperate for a victory after dropping three straight games. Atlanta, hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, started strong but faltered as the game wore on, while Milwaukee’s new lineup adjustments proved to be the key to their success.

Lineup Shakeup Fuels Milwaukee’s Surge

Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers made a bold decision before the game, altering his starting five by bringing in Kyle Kuzma to join Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Green, Ryan Rollins, and Myles Turner. The change worked, as the Bucks surged to a 21-point lead in the third quarter. A key part of that momentum came from Milwaukee’s bench, with Bobby Portis Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Harris, and Pete Nance, who played crucial minutes during a 13-0 run to open the second quarter. Nance, a two-way player with limited NBA experience, made the most of his opportunity, contributing with a blocked shot and a crucial assist. Nance credited his teammates for providing support and boosting his confidence, a sentiment echoed by Antetokounmpo, who praised Nance’s maturity and smart playmaking ability.

Despite the Bucks’ early dominance, the Hawks fought back with a spirited second half. Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the charge for Atlanta, with Johnson contributing 28 points, while Alexander-Walker exploded for 32 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. His five three-pointers in the final frame helped the Hawks erase a significant Milwaukee lead and briefly take the lead themselves in the closing minutes of the game.

However, it was the Bucks’ seasoned veterans who clinched the game in the final minute. With the score tied at 105, Antetokounmpo found Portis, who knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer. Moments later, Antetokounmpo displayed his defensive brilliance by stealing the ball from Johnson, leading to a fast-break layup after a give-and-go with Portis. “We’ve been doing that for years,” Portis said of the clutch play. The Bucks’ defense held strong on the Hawks’ final possession, forcing CJ McCollum into a contested shot that missed, securing the victory for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists, continuing to play a pivotal role despite taking only four shots in the fourth quarter. “It doesn’t matter how many times I shoot, you’ve got to make the right play,” he said post-game. Portis added 19 points, and Green contributed 18, showcasing the Bucks’ balanced attack. The victory improves Milwaukee’s record to 18-24, keeping their playoff dreams alive as they close in on the Play-In Tournament.

For the Hawks, despite strong individual performances from their young stars, the loss dropped them to 20-25 on the season, further complicating their playoff aspirations. Atlanta’s rebuild, highlighted by Johnson’s emergence as a key player after the trade of Trae Young, is progressing, but the team’s consistency remains a concern.

As the season advances, both teams will be fighting for positioning in a highly competitive Eastern Conference, with the Bucks looking to build on their gritty win and the Hawks searching for solutions to their ongoing struggles. The MLK Day showcase was a reminder of the passion, intensity, and history that defines the NBA, with both teams showing resilience and determination.