Buccaneers Make Bold Move, Hire Zac Robinson As Offensive Coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a significant change to their coaching staff, appointing Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator. Robinson, who previously served as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, takes over a unit that struggled in 2025, marking the team’s third consecutive year of offensive inconsistency. The decision was confirmed on January 22, 2026, following reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Robinson’s appointment is a part of a larger overhaul within the Buccaneers’ coaching structure, with the team now on its fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Robinson’s arrival in Tampa Bay is noteworthy, especially given his history with Baker Mayfield. Robinson worked with Mayfield during the quarterback’s time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Their reunion in Tampa Bay will be closely watched, with both looking to rekindle a relationship that showed promise during their brief time together in L.A.

Robinson’s Mixed Tenure With Falcons

During his time with the Falcons, Robinson’s offense had ups and downs. In his first season (2024), the team ranked sixth in the NFL for total yards per game (369.8), including impressive numbers in passing and rushing yards. However, in 2025, the Falcons’ offensive output faltered after the injury of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., dropping to 14th in total yards and 24th in scoring. Critics were quick to blame Robinson for the team’s inability to capitalize on key situations, such as third-down conversions, where the Falcons ranked 30th in the league.

Despite the challenges, Robinson’s offenses had their moments of brilliance. Notably, the Falcons posted some of their best performances against the Buccaneers, including a dramatic 29-28 win in 2024 and a memorable Thursday Night Football overtime thriller that saw the Falcons rack up 550 yards. Those high-scoring games left a lasting impression on Tampa Bay’s head coach, Todd Bowles, who was reportedly impressed by the fireworks Robinson’s offense produced against his team.

The Buccaneers are hoping that Robinson’s experience with the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan coaching trees will provide the offensive spark they need. The team fell from third in total offense in 2024 to 21st in 2025, scoring just 21.4 points per game. Robinson’s ability to connect with Mayfield, who has struggled with consistency in Tampa Bay, is seen as a crucial factor in the potential turnaround.

The move comes as the Buccaneers also face internal uncertainty. Head coach Todd Bowles enters a “lame duck” year, with his job status up in the air. With Robinson’s appointment, Bowles is hoping to inject new life into an offense that has struggled in recent seasons. Robinson’s offensive schemes and his rapport with Mayfield will be put to the test as the Buccaneers prepare for the 2026 season, hoping to reverse the fortunes of a team that has fallen from a high-scoring powerhouse to an offensive afterthought.

In a division where the Buccaneers are already locked in fierce rivalries, particularly with the Falcons, all eyes will be on Robinson as he assembles his coaching staff and implements his system. While some fans remain skeptical about Robinson’s ability to turn things around, the Buccaneers are betting on his ability to spark a revival in Tampa Bay.