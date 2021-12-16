BT Sport, live stream, and injury updates for Liverpool v Newcastle United.

Liverpool are prepared to welcome Newcastle United to Anfield in the Premier League as they try to cut the margin at the top to just one point.

Manchester City’s victory on Tuesday night stretched their advantage at the top to four points, but Liverpool are closing in on them.

Newcastle have only one win to their name this season and face one of the most difficult jobs in world football on Thursday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, will not take this encounter lightly because he understands how crucial it is for his team to keep up with City in what promises to be a memorable title chase.

Tonight’s game between Liverpool and Newcastle will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with the action starting at 8 p.m. at Anfield.

The build-up to the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 starting at 7 p.m. for those who want to see it.

Alternatively, our Liverpool v Newcastle live match blog will provide you with the most up-to-date information from the game.

Klopp has a nearly full team to pick from ahead of tonight’s match.

Following a hamstring injury sustained in November’s triumph against Atletico Madrid, the German manager welcomed Roberto Firmino back to full training.

Curtis Jones was present for the majority of the training session, but he is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad against the Magpies.

Divock Origi will miss tonight’s game due to a minor ailment, although he is not expected to be away for long.