Bryson DeChambeau skipped the vaccine before the Olympics, preferring to give it to “those in need.”

Despite the fact that a positive COVID-19 test cost him a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, golfer Bryson DeChambeau does not regret not getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

Along with eventual gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, the 2020 U.S. Open champion was named to the first four-man USA Olympic team.

When he was forced to withdraw after testing positive on July 23, he was replaced by Patrick Reed.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, DeChambeau had not been inoculated.

He attributed his refusal to take the vaccine ahead of those who need it most, speaking on Wednesday before of this week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

ESPN quoted him as adding, “The vaccine doesn’t always prevent it from happening.”

“Since I’m still young, I’d rather give it [the vaccine]to those who need it. I don’t require it. I am a healthy, young person who will continue to improve my health.

“I don’t believe it’s a good idea to take a vaccine away from someone who needs it. My father is an excellent example. Because he is diabetic, he had the immunization early on. It is necessary for people like that to obtain it. It was given to me by my mother. I don’t want to take that ability away from you.”

When asked if he would get vaccinated if given the opportunity, DeChambeau said, “Now as time goes on, if if [the vaccine]is mainstream, really, really mainstream, then absolutely.”

The 27-year-old claimed he tested negative both before and after his trip to England for The Open Championship, which took place from July 15 to 18. A COVID-19 test, however, came back positive a week later.

He said, “It was bound to happen.”

“It happened that week, unfortunately. It’s likely that if you’re tested enough and travel enough, something will happen.

“I attempted to take all of the necessary steps to avoid contracting it, but I tested positive on Friday [July 23].” [In the aftermath], I tested positive a few times]. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed data this week showing that non-vaccinated adults made up 90% of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

The Floridian said he had no symptoms and underwent more testing. This is a condensed version of the information.