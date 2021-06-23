Bryn Morris is looking forward to working with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink once more.

Burton has agreed to sign midfielder Bryn Morris from Portsmouth on a free transfer.

When his contract with Pompey expires at the end of June, the 25-year-old will join the Brewers on a two-year agreement.

Morris played on loan at the Pirelli Stadium during Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first tenure as Burton manager in 2014, and the chance to do it again was a huge draw for him.

“It feels great to be back. Morris told the club’s website, “I was only here for a month, but I had a great time.”

“The manager contacted me, which was a significant plus for me because it showed he was eager to hire me.”

Morris made 40 appearances for Portsmouth previous season, but struggled to hold down a regular spot and was loaned out to Northampton in January.