‘Brutal’ Xi of China is slammed by NBA player Enes Kanter.

NBA player Enes Kanter attacked Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, calling him a “brutal tyrant” and declaring that “Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people,” potentially reigniting tensions between Beijing and the NBA.

Tibet has fluctuated between independence and Chinese domination throughout the centuries. China claims to have “peacefully liberated” Tibet in 1951, bringing infrastructure and education to the previously undeveloped region.

Human rights activists and exiles, on the other hand, have accused China of religious repression, torture, forced sterilization, and cultural disintegration via forced re-education.

“Dear Chinese Government and Brutal Dictator XI JINPING: Tibet is Tibetan people’s land!” In a message shared on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter stated.

“I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for freedom,” the 29-year-old said, next to a photo of Tibetan-themed sneakers with the message “Free Tibet.”

A three-minute video showing Kanter donning a Dalai Lama T-shirt and condemning Chinese governance in the region accompanied the message.

The political sneakers were worn by Kanter on the sidelines of the Celtics’ 138-134 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, despite the fact that he did not play in the game.

In recent years, global businesses such as the NBA have been engulfed in public relations issues and have faced financial ramifications in China after touching on politically sensitive topics.

After Daryl Morey, then-general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Chinese broadcasters dropped the league in 2019.

However, the NBA continues to be the most popular sport in China, where it is the most popular league.

In China, the sports site of tech giant Tencent had removed scheduled Celtics games from its livestream lineup by Thursday.

The games’ coverage had been reduced to text and photo only, the same status as the Philadelphia 76ers, of which Morey is now president.

On Tencent’s website and Weibo page, a few perplexed fans inquired as to why the feeds had been disabled.

“His ludicrous statement is not even worth refuting,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said when questioned about Kanter’s remarks.

During a normal news conference, Wang Wenbin said, “We invite all friends from all countries to visit Tibet without prejudice and with an objective position.”

Kanter, who was born in Switzerland and raised in Turkey, is a devout Muslim who has spoken out in support of a variety of political causes.

He has previously enraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkish government, which he has repeatedly referred to as a “dictator.”

