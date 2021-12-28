Bruno is the Manchester United player that stands up to ‘Whinging’ Ronaldo, according to Gary Neville.

After Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday, Gary Neville stated Edinson Cavani needs to play more games, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes need to get rid of their “whinging” attitude.

Cavani came off the bench to equalize for Manchester United at St. James’ Park, securing an important point for his team in the league.

As the Red Devils battled against Newcastle, Neville, who spent his entire club career with Manchester United, criticized Ronaldo and Fernandes for their bad body language.

“I believe when you say body language. I stated it after Cristiano’s walk-off against Everton earlier this season, when I thought he was putting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he’s done it again tonight. He bolted from Watford and Norwich when the manager was about to be fired. Bruno, I believe, is whining. “It’s catastrophic for the younger players if the two best players in that team are looking at the others as if you’re not good enough,” Neville remarked after Man Utd’s 1-1 draw on Sky Sports.

Cavani has missed 16 games due to injury and a lack of conditioning this season. Furthermore, after Ronaldo’s arrival in the summer of 2021, he has dropped down the pecking order.

Former Red Devils right-back Neville, on the other hand, wants to see more of Cavani on the field.

“I believe Cavani eliminates that.” In the presence of Ronaldo and Fernandes, I don’t believe he wilts; instead, I believe he stands firm. He assists the younger players, and I believe he should be on the field. They really really need to get rid of that whining attitude. In the same interview, Neville added, “You have to walk over and clap the fans at the end of the game.”

Manchester United had only three victories in their last five league games. The 1-1 tie on Monday was their fourth of the season, with the Old Trafford club winning only eight of their 18 games.

“It doesn’t matter how you performed or what the score is; get over to those spectators and clap them, then walk away with your teammates.” That’s something you have to do, especially when you’re the top player on the planet. For the past two months, it has irritated me. The most talented players. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.