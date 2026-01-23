Bruno Guimaraes Faces Fitness Test Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Bruno Guimaraes’ availability for Newcastle United’s crucial match against Aston Villa is uncertain after the midfielder suffered an injury in midweek. Guimaraes was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven, with reports indicating “immense” pain in his ankle. As the weekend approaches, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is still uncertain about the extent of the injury, but the club is hopeful that it is not serious.

Howe provided an update on the Brazilian star’s condition during a press conference on Friday, stating, “We hope it is not serious, but the full extent of the injury is still unknown. Bruno was reasonably positive after the game and is a player who always looks to push through. We’re going to give him every chance to play this weekend. He’s a key player for us, and we’ll make the right decision for both him and the team.” Guimaraes’ influence on the field has been undeniable, with his presence crucial to Newcastle’s midfield.

Dan Burn Eyes Return After Lengthy Injury Absence

Newcastle’s defensive lineup could also see a boost with the possible return of Dan Burn, who has been sidelined for 10 matches due to a punctured lung and broken ribs sustained in last month’s derby defeat to Sunderland. Howe noted that Burn had begun full contact training, but his participation against Villa would depend on how he reacts in the coming days. “Today is the first day he’s been training fully with the group, and the key is how he handles contact,” Howe said. “He’s desperate to get back on the pitch, so that’s a positive sign.” Burn’s return would provide a much-needed boost to the squad as they face Villa and prepare for their upcoming Champions League fixture.

Newcastle’s win over PSV secured their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, but the team’s focus now shifts to a potential top-eight finish in the league phase, which would guarantee direct qualification for the last-16 stage. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will be aiming for a victory over Newcastle on Wednesday to avoid the two-legged play-off in February, adding further urgency to the weekend’s match.