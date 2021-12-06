Bruno Fernandes reveals what Rangnick expects from his players in Manchester United news.

Ralf Rangnick, the temporary manager of Manchester United, is still evaluating his new squad.

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in Rangnick’s first game as the club’s coach, completing a successful back-to-back win for the first time since September.

The Red Devils dominated Crystal Palace in possessions throughout the game, but Fred’s goal in the 77th minute was the only goal they scored.

After the game, Bruno Fernandes was questioned by the English Premier League productions about what Rangnick wants to see in the squad’s pressing in particular.

Rangnick, according to Fernandes, has no precise demands at the moment because everything “depends on the game.”

He did, however, mention that the German strategist has stressed the need of mastering the timing in pushing.

“It varies depending on the game,” Fernandes said. “Sometimes you have to press a little harder, and sometimes you have to press a little harder, and everyone understands it’s one of the things the manager [Rangnick] expects of us.” To be more aggressive, there is more pressure. [Today], we tried to do it.]” “I think our first 25 minutes were incredible, terrific tempo, and we didn’t allow them any space,” the Portuguese added. “We were able to retrieve a lot of balls that were high up on the pitch.” I believe we could have scored several times in the first half, at least three times. But the most important thing is that we got three points.” Rangnick said that he was “surprised” by how his new group of players performed because he didn’t have enough time to fully prepare.

Manchester United was able to convert on the pitch in such a short amount of training and huddling, according to the 63-year-old.

Rangnick confessed, “I must admit, I was astonished.” “I was astonished since we not only played on Thursday, which was a late kick-off, but we also had two days less to recover than Crystal Palace.”

“And we didn’t even have a full training session yesterday since it rained for 45 minutes.” It wasn’t just Manchester weather; it was revolting; it was heavy, rainy, and windy, making serious and focused training nearly difficult. “However, they went ahead and did it,” the coach added.

“I didn’t think they’d be able to play at that level in such a short period of time.”