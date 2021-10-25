Bruno Fernandes Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Problem, According to Manchester United Rumors

Fans are unaware of Bruno Fernandes’ fundamental difficulty about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes and Ronaldo may have been the ideal dynamic attacking tandem on the field. Outside of it, though, is where the issue resides.

All these years, it appears that Fernandes has been coping with a one-of-a-kind issue with his colleague.

It has nothing to do with football, contrary to popular belief. Rather, it’s a peculiar language barrier.

Despite the fact that they are both Portuguese, Ronaldo’s native language is “one of the worst Portuguese” accents, according to Fernandes.

This makes communicating with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner extremely difficult for him.

In a recent episode of KFC UK and Ireland’s “Wingmen” show, Fernandes told Jesse Lingard, “I enjoy the way you talk because it’s the same in Portugal.” “Some words in Portugal, if you ask Cristiano, he’ll tell you that me and Diogo talk differently than he does.” He went on to say, “His original way is one of the worst Portuguese ways.” “Oh my god, Cristiano, from Madeira, you swear Portuguese people don’t understand what they say,” says the narrator. Despite this, Fernandes and Ronaldo were able to maintain their on-field unity despite the linguistic barrier.

In recent years, the pair has remained Portugal’s best performers, and they are now doing the same at Manchester United.

Their connection is said to be flawless even outside of football. In fact, Fernandes “cheekily took credit” for Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular return to Manchester United this summer.

Unlike their co-stars, Fernandes and Ronaldo appeared to have mastered the art of sharing the limelight.

It should be remembered that Fernandes was one of the Manchester United players that was ecstatic to have Ronaldo join the team.

During the offseason, Fernandes told NBC Sports, “Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo has brought to the club, and we are incredibly thrilled to have him.” “As he will say, the team is the most essential thing.” It is always possible for good players to play well together.” On the other hand, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the pair’s chemistry, which began in Portugal.

“Good players can always play together [it’s right],” Solskjaer agreed with Fernandes on Ronaldo. “They appreciate each other and play for Portugal together.” [The atmosphere] has shifted. You recall how things were a few months ago. This is how Manchester United supporters should feel.”