Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reveals how they may ‘hurt’ Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes spoke candidly on what it will take for Manchester United to win the Manchester derby against Manchester City.

The Red Devils are back at home in the English Premier League, where they will face Manchester City in a derby match. Manchester United enters the match with confidence after a resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur, while Pep Guardiola’s team is coming off a shock defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United midfielder Andres Fernandes shared his thoughts ahead of another must-win game, claiming that playing at their “best level” and relying on the squad’s skill will get the job done against a side like Manchester City.

“[Manchester] City is a pretty excellent team, they have so many good attributes on the team,” Fernandes said on the official Manchester United website. “There are a few individuals who can make a difference for them, but I’m not concerned about them.” “I’m just focused on what we can do because I know we can damage them if we’re at our best,” he concluded. “However, we must perform at the top level because they are extremely talented players, and it will be difficult.” However, both teams will find it difficult.” Manchester United has finally climbed back to the top of the Premier League standings, and is currently in fifth place. Manchester City, on the other hand, has remained at number three.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that “a win” against Manchester City will put the Red Devils in a comfortable position once again this season. The focus coming into the “important game” will remain on “moving on” and performing far better than they did in their humbling loss to Liverpool.

“It’s a crucial game, and with a win, we still have a chance to cut the gap on the teams ahead of us,” Solskjaer conceded. “All we have to do now is keep picking up points, turn still, and move on from what we did against Liverpool.” “The Tottenham game was far better,” he remarked, “but we need to improve in all parts of the game.” “Since it is only the beginning of November, we will not discuss the table’s final position.” Still, every game in this league is huge, and if you can get three points, you’ve done a good job.”