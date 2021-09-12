Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United refutes Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry rumors.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United has spoken out against Cristiano Ronaldo’s joining to the team.

Ronaldo made his highly awaited second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Portuguese striker delivered as predicted, completing a spectacular brace as the Red Devils cruised to a 4-1 victory. Despite the fact that all eyes were on Ronaldo, it was his compatriot Fernandes who scored the game’s winning goal.

Despite critics’ predictions that the pair’s pairing would fail, Fernandes emphasized that Ronaldo’s inclusion to the club was more than welcome.

After the game, Fernandes told Sky Sports, “Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo has brought to the club, and we are incredibly thrilled to have him.”

“The most important thing, as [Ronaldo] will say, is the team’s result,” he added. “Good players will always be able to work well together.”

Fernandes and Ronaldo have a “excellent” chemistry, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He did agree, though, that it is “too early” to speculate on how things would pan out for the team.

Solskjaer remarked of Fernandes-partnership, Ronaldo’s “Good players can always play together.” “They have a great deal of respect for one another and play for Portugal together.”

He stated, “It’s too early for me to forecast where we’ll end up.” “Let’s keep it consistent and see where we are.”

The 36-year-old Ronaldo appears to be enjoying his second spell with Manchester United.

Ronaldo exuded confidence as he promised his new colleagues and Manchester United’s ardent followers that with him on board, the club will have a fantastic season.

Ronaldo posted on Instagram, “My return to Old Trafford was simply a brief reminder of why this stadium is regarded as the Theater of Dreams.” “It has always been a fantastic place for me, where I can achieve everything I set my mind to.”

“With the incredible support we always receive from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we will all be celebrating together at the end,” he continued. “Proud to be back at Manchester United and back in the Premier League, but most importantly, glad to help the team!”

Manchester United will face Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Matchday 1. It’s unclear whether Solskjaer will give Ronaldo his first Champions League game with his new squad during that encounter.