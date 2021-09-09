Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United makes a glowing remark about having Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes, a midfielder for Manchester United, believes that having Cristiano Ronaldo on his team can help them win numerous trophies this season.

According to the club’s website, Fernandes admitted that Ronaldo’s winning attitude is a huge benefit to a team that hasn’t won a title in eight years.

While abroad with the Portuguese national team, Fernandes commented, “We know the enthusiasm will be red hot, everyone knows Cristiano is in the house.”

“Everyone, including the players, is quite confident and glad that he is back. We know what he can offer, and like Cristiano, we want to win. We know we’re closer to winning [trophies]with him.”

Although Ronaldo and Fernandes have yet to meet at the Red Devils’ Carrington training complex, they do share a past as members of the Portuguese national football squad.

Since joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2019-20, after paying €80 million ($94.7 million) to Sporting CP, Ronaldo’s junior club, Fernandes has had a significant influence.

During the scheduled international break, the duo has had a lot of individual success.

Fernandes played in a friendly against Qatar and scored a penalty and added an assist in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Azerbaijan.

In the case of Ronaldo, the once-in-a-lifetime superstar scored two goals in their qualifier against Ireland, shattering the men’s international goalscoring record, before joining his teammates at Carrington for training.

Ronaldo’s improbable return to Manchester United has enthralled European football and the rest of the globe, as it was widely rumored, including by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, that a move to Manchester City was a “done deal.”

Things changed in less than 24 hours when his former Manchester United colleagues were able to persuade him otherwise, and the 36-year-old chose to return to his previous club.

On September 11, when United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford, Ronaldo is scheduled to make his on-field return.