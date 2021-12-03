Bruno Fernandes explains why he allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to score the game-winning penalty against Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe, a 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder, scored the first goal at Old Trafford before Fernandes equalized for Manchester United. Ronaldo scored a signature goal just after halftime to put the Red Devils ahead 2-1.

However, Manchester United’s advantage was nullified two minutes later when attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard equalized in the 54th minute.

Referee Martin Atkinson studied a foul by Odegaard on Red Devils player Fred on a pitchside monitor before awarding the home side a penalty, which was converted by Ronaldo.

After missing his previous penalty attempt in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in September, Fernandes claimed he was delighted to hand the spot to his countryman in a post-match interview.

“We didn’t have a chance to talk. I missed the previous one, so I trust him as much as I trust myself. It was Cristiano’s turn to take the penalty after I had missed the previous one. It makes no difference who receives the penalty “After the game, Fernandes spoke to BBC Sport.

With the successful penalty, Ronaldo now has 801 career goals, making him the first player in soccer history to score 800 or more goals.

Ronaldo, who is back at Old Trafford for a second season, with 12 goals and two assists in 17 appearances in the 2021-22 season.

“What do you have to say about that? It’s fantastic. He’s [Ronaldo] demonstrating, game by game, year by year, season after season, that he wants to be the best and that’s exactly what he’s done. He doesn’t need anyone to motivate him because he already knows how to do it and keep scoring goals “According to Man Utd’s official website, Fernandes stated in an interview with Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Fernandes made his 100th appearance for Manchester United against Arsenal on Thursday, having joined the club in January 2020. Fernandes has already carved himself a spot for himself in the Red Devils’ lineup, scoring 45 goals and assisting 38 times.

On Sunday, Manchester United will play Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 Premier League.