Bruno Fernandes admits Manchester United’s blunders ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester United will do everything they can to ‘take care of the mistakes’ they have been making when they meet Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, according to Bruno Fernandes.

In the Champions League on Wednesday, the Red Devils were behind 2-0 after only 28 minutes against Atalanta. United gave centre-back Merih Demiral a clear header to score from a simple corner after failing to follow runners for Mario Pasalic’s opener.

While United rallied to win 3-2, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the game-winning goal nine minutes from time, they had been out of form in recent weeks.

Liverpool are hoping for an injury comeback that will expose Manchester United.

They lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in September and were thrashed 4-2 by Leicester on Saturday after squandering a lead against Everton and having to settle for a point after allowing an Andros Townsend goal on the counter.

However, Fernandes insists that the club is working hard to eliminate flaws in their game in order to achieve consistency, and that they will do everything possible to resolve the issues that have previously hampered them ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

“We attempt to repair the mistakes we made,” the Portugal international stated when asked about the difficult period following Wednesday’s comeback.

“You have to do that every time.” It’s not like it’s a new day.

“Today, we committed blunders.

“We still won the game, but tomorrow we have to go to the training field and figure out what went wrong so we don’t make the same mistakes against Liverpool. We should and will learn from our mistakes and strive not to do them again.”

“The team has to go game by game and realize what we might do better or what we should do better,” Fernandes said, adding that Solskjaer’s side isn’t thinking past the next encounter.

“To not be in the same position as some previous games, such as Leicester, Aston Villa, or Everton, and to not be in the same situation today in the first half.

“We need to go back tomorrow and figure out what went wrong today and correct it.”