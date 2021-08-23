Bruno Fernandes, a midfielder for Manchester United, was a raving fan.

A Manchester United rising talent has signed a new contract with the club, but will remain on loan for the remainder of the season.

After signing a new deal with Manchester United, James Garner will be a Red Devil for the next three years. The club confirmed on Sunday that the 20-year-new old’s contract will last through June 2024, with an option for a one-year extension.

Garner, on the other hand, will not be joining the Red Devils this season because he has already agreed to extend his loan stay at Nottingham Forest, where he spent the second part of last season.

At Nottingham, the midfield sensation has made an impression, scoring four goals in 20 league games. Chris Hughton’s side will see him return as a regular first-team member.

Despite being on loan, Garner told Manchester United that his ambition is to become a future star at the club. He has captained the Red Devils in numerous youth competitions from the age of eight.

Garner told the club’s official website, “I’m made up, Manchester United has been a major part of my life for almost 10 years now.” “Obviously, my objective is to play in the first team here. I know precisely what it takes, and I’m eager to go out and show everyone my abilities while continuing to work for all of my objectives.”

“Signing this new deal demonstrates the club’s faith in me, it motivates me even more, and it means a lot to me and my family,” he continued. “My ultimate goal is to be a significant player for this club one day, and I’ll be working hard every day to achieve that.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already expressed his satisfaction with Garner, allowing him to participate in all three pre-season matches this season.

Solskjaer said of Garner, “He’s done incredibly well in preseason and he’s definitely impressed me.” “I believe that playing regularly in the Championship for another season, or at least another six months to begin with, will help him in his career.”

Garner, on the other hand, has a bright future, according to Red Devils star midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

“I believe we already know a few of them. Jimmy Garner is a pretty excellent player, and I enjoy the way he kicks the ball,” the Portuguese said earlier this month on the club’s website. “He’s also a very combative player off the ball.”