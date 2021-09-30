Bruno believes that these two stars will be just as important for Manchester United this season as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes believes Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will be “really important” for Manchester United.

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an extra-time winner to help Manchester United upset Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League.

“With Cristiano, we knew that every ball in the area could be a goal at any time. As you can see, we started to make a few more crosses, we started to attack more down the wings and make crosses, put the ball in the box, because we know Edi and Cristiano have the feeling at any time with the ball in the box, whether it bounces or goes towards the keeper,” Fernandes told MUTV after United’s thrilling victory at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who made headlines after missing a penalty in Manchester United’s previous league game, went on to say that Ronaldo, Martial, and Cavani will score a lot of goals in the coming season.

“It’s the strikers who have the goal-scoring instinct. They sense it, and Cristiano has done it before, and he will continue to do so this season. He, Edi, and Anthony will be crucial for us because they will score a lot of goals,” Fernandes stated.

However, during the Villarreal game, Martial was an unused replacement, while Cavani only played 15 minutes after coming off the bench to replace Paul Pogba in the 75th minute.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea produced several saves in the first half to hold Villarreal’s attackers at bay. Paco Alcacer scored a close-range goal to put his team ahead 1-0 early in the second half.

Alex Talles hammered a shot from 20 yards into the lower corner of the goal at Old Trafford a few minutes later. The crowd exploded in applause as the hosts got back into the game with the equalizer. Jesse Lingard’s assist on Ronaldo’s 95th-minute goal gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the victory.

“I always thought we’d win the game, and when they scored, I thought we’d come back and flip it around. Everyone agrees that the atmosphere was incredible after Alex’s goal. “The support from the fans was incredible,” Fernandes continued.

After losing their opening match in the Champions League, the Red Devils came back to win 2-1 against Villarreal.