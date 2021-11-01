Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams, boosting L.A.’s championship chances.

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising move by acquiring Von Miller from the Denver Broncos just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Following Monday’s revelation, the Rams, already one of the best teams in the NFC, have an even better chance of winning the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles traded Denver a second-round pick and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver is giving L.A. $9 million in order for the Rams to squeeze the remaining $9.7 million of Miller’s bse contract under the salary cap.

With a 7-1 record, the Rams are tied for first place in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles’ championship chances dropped from +700 to +650 in the immediate aftermath of the move, according to numerous sportsbooks.

Los Angeles has superior Super Bowl odds than only the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For their Week 9 clash on “Sunday Night Football,” the Rams are favored by more than a score over the Tennessee Titans. Los Angeles was a 4.5-point favorite at the start of the game.

Von Miller will make his Rams debut against the Titans without Derrick Henry on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams have won four straight games since falling to the Cardinals in Week 4.

During that time, Los Angeles has outscored its opponents by 61 points.

Over the last ten years, Miller has racked up the most sacks in the NFL. During the 2021 season, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection had 4.5 sacks in seven games. Miller’s contract is coming to an end this year.

Through eight games, Denver is 4-4.