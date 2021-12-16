Broncos Quarterback Shoots Down $25 Million Per Year Contract Rumors in NFL News

Teddy Bridgewater, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, has denied claims that he will seek any team for a $25 million per year contract this offseason.

Bridgewater addressed the false report during an interview with Darren McKee of The Drive on 104.3 The Fan.

“You know, it’s not true until it comes from me.” That, I believe, is what happens at this time of year. You see stats and attempt to put a value on a player so that if things don’t work out with the team he’s on–’Oh, he wanted too much money,’ and so on–you can say, “Oh, he wanted too much money.” And I’ll tell you right now that I haven’t spoken anything about a new deal. “My main goal right now is trying to help this club win football games and get into the playoffs,” Bridgewater stated, according to Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports.

Benjamin Albright’s revelation on the KOA Broncos Radio Network sparked speculations that Bridgewater had asked for that huge contract, prompting many Broncos fans to slam him on social media.

As the season approaches its inevitable conclusion, it is impossible to ignore conflicting reports, especially for someone as highly praised as Bridgewater.

On his current deal, which he signed with the Carolina Panthers in March 2020 and is slated to expire at the end of this season, the 2011 Big East Rookie of the Year earns $11.5 million per year.

According to Over The Cap, there are more than 15 quarterbacks making at least $25 million per year, thus the Bridgewater rumors may be true.

The question now is whether a team would be willing to pay that much for his services the following season.

According to Pro Football Reference, the 29-year-old has completed 67.6% of his throws for 2,954 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games with the Broncos this season, giving him a quarterback rating of 48.7.