Broncos, Panthers, and Ravens are among the best upset picks in NFL Week 17 predictions for 2021.

Despite having beaten their future opponent earlier in the 2021 NFL season, a few teams are heavy underdogs in Week 17. Every favorite has a higher chance of winning their next game than -160 betting odds.

Here are the best Week 17 upset picks. FanDuel Sportsbook provides moneyline odds.

Los Angeles Chargers (+215) vs Denver Broncos

Just five weeks ago, the Broncos defeated the Chargers 28-13. Since then, the Rams have gone 2-2, and they are in danger of dropping another game to their AFC West foe.

After a strong start to the season, the Chargers have gone 4-6 in their last ten games. Since Week 8, L.A. has been favored seven times and has lost four of those games outright. Los Angeles’ difficulties originate from a defense that ranks second in the NFL in points allowed. The Chargers have now given up at least 21 points to 11 consecutive opponents, with eight of those teams scoring 27 points or more.

In eight of the last nine games, Denver’s defense has allowed no more than 17 points to opposing offenses. Drew Lock, the quarterback for the Broncos, is 3-1 versus the Chargers.

New Orleans Saints (+250) at Carolina Panthers

Back in Week 2, the Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7. While Carolina’s season has deteriorated in recent months, New Orleans hasn’t fared much better.

When Jameis Winston was still at quarterback, the Saints were blown out by the Panthers. The Saints have gone 2-6 since their starting quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. After missing a week with COVID-19, Taysom Hill and his 61.7 passer rating are expected to start for New Orleans. Hill threw four interceptions in his first start, and in his third and most recent start, the Saints failed to score a touchdown.

Carolina is second in total defense and opponents yards per play. The Panthers have a quarterback who wants to make a statement now that Sam Darnold is back.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens (+162)

Despite the fact that these two clubs are on opposite ends of the spectrum, Baltimore has a legitimate opportunity to defeat Los Angeles. The Ravens’ four-game losing run might easily include three wins, while the Rams’ current four-game winning streak came with plenty of questions.

