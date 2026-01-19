Broncos Face Patriots in AFC Championship After Nix Injury

The Denver Broncos are preparing for a pivotal AFC Championship showdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Empower Field in Mile High. The game, scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Mountain Time, comes after a dramatic turn of events in Denver’s playoff run, which has seen them lose starting quarterback Bo Nix to a season-ending injury. The Broncos, who are hosting their first AFC Championship game in a decade, will now turn to veteran Jarrett Stidham to lead their offense, with the Patriots entering the matchup as 5.5-point favorites.

Denver Faces Quarterback Uncertainty

The Broncos’ hopes of advancing to Super Bowl LX were dealt a significant blow when Bo Nix, the rookie quarterback who guided them to a thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, suffered a fractured ankle. Nix had been instrumental in Denver’s dramatic 33-30 win, which saw the Broncos’ defense force five turnovers. However, the victory was bittersweet as Nix’s injury, sustained during the game, sidelined him for the rest of the postseason.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed the news after Nix’s X-rays revealed the fracture, a moment that deeply affected the Broncos’ locker room. “There was a group in my office. They didn’t say anything, but I knew there was something wrong,” Payton shared. “I knew the situation wasn’t good.” Despite the setback, Nix, ever optimistic, had earlier expressed excitement about playing in front of the home crowd, unaware of the injury that would cut short his postseason run.

With Nix out, Payton has handed the reins to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Though Stidham has seen limited action this season, he has experience, including a start in 2023 when he led the Broncos to a 16-9 win over the Chargers. Payton is confident in Stidham’s ability to step up, citing his mental sharpness and understanding of the game. “He’ll be ready to go,” Payton said, noting that Stidham’s preparation and accuracy in practice have impressed the coaching staff.

Stidham will be backed up by Sam Ehlinger, who was recently signed from the practice squad. To add depth to the position, veteran Ben DiNucci has been added to the practice squad. DiNucci, who had criticized controversial officiating calls during the divisional round, is expected to serve as the team’s third quarterback.

Patriots Enter as Strong Favorites

The New England Patriots are riding high after their 28-16 win over the Houston Texans, in which rookie quarterback Drake Maye continued to shine. Maye, who has emerged as a potential MVP candidate, threw a late touchdown to seal the victory and propel New England to the AFC Championship. The Patriots’ defense played a crucial role, capitalizing on five Texans turnovers to maintain control throughout the game.

Despite the Broncos’ injury woes, the Patriots are approaching the game with respect for their opponents. Maye expressed sympathy for Nix’s injury, acknowledging the impact on Denver’s playoff aspirations. “It’s heartbreaking for what a player he is,” Maye said. “I know he’s going to bounce back. He’s a great player in this league.”

The Patriots enter the game as 5.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 40.5 points. New England’s playoff experience, combined with Maye’s poised leadership, makes them a formidable force heading into Denver, where the Broncos will rely on their defense and home-field advantage to overcome the loss of their starting quarterback.

As both teams prepare for this high-stakes matchup, all eyes will be on how Stidham handles the pressure and whether Denver’s defense can continue its dominant play. For the Patriots, a rookie quarterback and a defense that thrives on creating turnovers will be key to advancing to Super Bowl LX. The AFC Championship is set, and with both teams determined to claim the coveted Super Bowl spot, this promises to be an unforgettable contest.