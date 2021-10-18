Broncos and Colts are among the upset picks in NFL Week 7 predictions for 2021.

In Week 7, a few teams that are favored by more than a field goal at home may struggle to win straight up, much less cover the spread. The greatest upset picks for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season are listed below.

FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Cleveland Browns (+168) vs Denver Broncos

Thursday night could not have come at a worse time for the Browns. Cleveland only had a few days to relax before visiting Denver due to injuries to a couple of their most vital players.

In Week 6, Cleveland’s injury luck got even worse. Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., the starting tackles, did not play. Kareem Hunt was carried off the game with a calf injury, joining Nick Chubb on the sidelines. Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury has worsened, raising doubts about his ability to play. All of this led to a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, with Cleveland’s No. 1 rushing attack limited to 73 yards on 3.8 yards per carry.

From @GMFB: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield plans to play through his still-injured left shoulder (labral tear), but Cleveland’s top two running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, may be out for Thursday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/fQivshFSqo Only 3.7 yards per carry are allowed by the Broncos. Denver is fourth in total defense despite giving up 34 points in a Week 6 loss. Teddy Bridgewater should rebound from a shocking three-interception performance, and receiver Jerry Jeudy could return from injury. Because of Cleveland’s offensive problems, this could be a low-scoring game determined in the dying minutes.

San Francisco 49ers (+160) at Indianapolis Colts

The 49ers haven’t won a game in almost a month after returning from a bye. San Francisco may be the most susceptible favorite on the Week 7 slate, with Indianapolis performing much better since its 0-3 start.

The Colts have had one of the toughest schedules in the NFL thus far. All four of their losses have come against playoff clubs from the previous season. In Week 5, the Indianapolis Colts came close to defeating the Baltimore Ravens, but fell short in overtime. This season, Carson Wentz has only thrown one interception, and the Colts quarterback has three straight games with a passer rating above 115.0.

Last year, no player threw more interceptions than Carson Wentz, who had 15 in only 12 games.

Wentz has thrown the fewest interceptions of any quarterback in the league this season. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.