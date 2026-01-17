Broncos and Bills Face Off in AFC Divisional Round Showdown

Empower Field at Mile High will host an exciting AFC Divisional Round game this Saturday, with the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills battling it out for a coveted spot in the AFC Championship Game. With playoff stakes at their highest, both teams bring significant storylines to the field.

High Stakes, High Drama

Denver enters this matchup as the AFC’s top seed, with a 14-3 regular season record and a well-earned bye week. The Bills, on the other hand, boast a 13-5 record and are coming off a hard-fought Wild Card victory. They’re aiming to make back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship for the first time since their early-’90s glory days. For the Broncos, it’s their chance to secure their first postseason win since their 2015 Super Bowl victory.

As the game approaches, oddsmakers have had a volatile week. Initially, the Broncos were underdogs by 1.5 points, but now they are slight favorites by 1 point. Meanwhile, the over/under for the game has dropped from 46.5 to 46, potentially reflecting the impact of both teams’ defensive strengths and the chilly weather forecast. AccuWeather predicts gusty winds up to 22 mph and a RealFeel® of 34°F during the game. Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted the windy conditions at practice, preparing his team for their coldest home game of the season.

Defensive Battle and Injuries Take Center Stage

The game is set to feature a fascinating chess match between Denver’s elite defense and Buffalo’s strong rushing attack. Denver leads the league with 68 sacks this season, while also allowing just 17.8 points per game at home. However, Buffalo’s offense is potent, with the league’s leading rusher, James Cook III, amassing 1,621 yards this season. Quarterback Josh Allen, despite dealing with injuries to his foot, knee, and finger, has remained a key playmaker for the Bills, rushing for 41 touchdowns in the past three seasons. He’s 3-1 against teams with top sack defenses, including a win over the Broncos in 2024.

On the injury front, Allen’s struggles continue as he leads an injury-depleted receiving corps, with Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis, and Joshua Palmer all sidelined. Still, Brandin Cooks has stepped up, making significant contributions in recent games. Protecting Allen from Denver’s relentless pass rush will be a critical challenge for Buffalo.

For Denver, the absence of running back J.K. Dobbins, injured in Week 10, has left the team with a shaky ground game. Rookie RJ Harvey has become a key figure in their offense, particularly in the passing game. Harvey has scored six touchdowns in his last six games, and some analysts predict he could finally break out with a 100-yard rushing performance—his career high currently stands at 75 yards. Quarterback Bo Nix will need to navigate a Bills defense that’s been formidable against the pass, allowing only 159.6 yards per game.

With both teams having their strengths and vulnerabilities, analysts are divided. Kalshi, a federally regulated event contract exchange, has seen fluctuating sentiment, with some insiders predicting Josh Allen’s heroics will guide Buffalo to victory, while others see Denver’s home-field advantage and dominant defense as the deciding factor. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives Denver a 50.7% chance to win, indicating how tight this contest is expected to be.

The game is also steeped in history, with the Bills aiming to become just the fourth No. 6 seed in the past decade to reach the conference championship, while the Broncos look to break a postseason drought that stretches back to their Super Bowl win. Denver head coach Sean Payton, who is 4-0 in playoff games following a bye week, faces a squad that has struggled in recent postseason appearances, including a painful 31-7 loss to Buffalo in last year’s Wild Card round. That defeat still resonates in Denver, particularly among fans who remember the team’s decision to pass on Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Discipline could be another factor in the outcome. Denver has been flagged for a league-high 20 defensive pass interference penalties this season, costing them 350 yards. Their aggressive secondary, led by Riley Moss, could either make game-changing plays or suffer costly mistakes. However, Denver boasts the league’s best red zone efficiency, making them a formidable opponent when opponents threaten to score.

As the teams gear up for this heated clash, the X-factors will be crucial. For Buffalo, it’s the combination of Josh Allen’s leadership and Brandin Cooks’ downfield playmaking. For Denver, it’s whether Bo Nix can avoid mistakes and if RJ Harvey can deliver on his breakout potential against Buffalo’s vulnerable run defense. Special teams and turnovers will also play pivotal roles, with the game expected to be a low-scoring, tightly contested affair.

Kickoff is set, and fans can expect a dramatic, hard-fought battle. Whether Josh Allen’s leadership or Denver’s defensive prowess prevails, this AFC Divisional Round game promises to deliver high stakes, intense competition, and plenty of drama.