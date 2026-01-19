Broncos Advance to AFC Championship After Overtime Victory Over Bills

The Denver Broncos stunned the Buffalo Bills with a 33-30 overtime win on January 17, 2026, sending the Broncos to their first AFC Championship Game in a decade. The game, a dramatic and emotional clash, saw Josh Allen lead the Bills with impressive numbers but also falter under the weight of crucial turnovers, costing Buffalo a chance at advancing to the next round.

The matchup, one of the most anticipated of the postseason, did not disappoint in terms of excitement or drama. Josh Allen, fresh off a season in which he threw for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and ran for 14 more, put forth an outstanding effort—completing 25 of 39 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 66 yards on 12 carries. But his performance was marred by four turnovers, including two fumbles, one of which came at the worst possible moment, with just two seconds left in the first half, allowing the Broncos to take a 10-7 lead at the break.

Despite his impressive stats, Allen’s errors came back to haunt the Bills, including a devastating fumble in overtime that allowed Denver to set up the game-winning field goal. The Broncos, who entered the game with a 15-3 record, capitalized on Allen’s mistakes, with their defense stepping up when needed. The game culminated in a 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz, securing Denver’s victory and ending the Bills’ playoff run.

A Tale of Heartbreak and Support

After the game, Allen, who also forfeited a $500,000 bonus tied to a Super Bowl appearance, expressed his immense frustration. “It’s extremely difficult,” he said in a raw postgame interview. “I feel like I let my teammates down tonight.” His teammates, however, were quick to support him, insisting the loss was not solely on his shoulders. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was vocal in his defense, saying, “He’s been carrying us all year. Somebody else needs to step up and help him.” Defensive lineman Dion Dawkins echoed those sentiments, wiping away tears as he stated, “He didn’t let us down.”

Head coach Sean McDermott also supported Allen, emphasizing that the loss was a team effort. “It’s not on him. We had opportunities— all of us,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of him. He’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous quarterback.” Despite the loss, the Bills’ resolve remains unshaken as they look to the future.

The game’s most controversial moment came in overtime when Allen launched a deep pass to Cooks, but Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian came down with the ball after a contested catch. The referees ruled it an interception, sparking a heated debate among fans and analysts, with some suggesting the call altered the game’s momentum in Denver’s favor. That interception ultimately set up Lutz’s field goal and sent the Broncos to the AFC Championship.

The Broncos, now just one win away from the Super Bowl, will face the winner of the Texans-Patriots matchup on January 25, 2026. Meanwhile, Seattle, also with a 15-3 record, will host the winner of the Rams-Bears game in a doubleheader to complete the AFC Championship weekend.

For the Bills, the loss adds to their painful history of postseason heartbreak. As they regroup, questions will loom over their future, particularly in how they can finally break through and contend for the Super Bowl. For now, though, the focus is on Allen’s leadership and the resolve of a team that continues to inspire belief despite another near miss.