Brock Lesnar’s Suspension Update in WWE Rumors Roman Reigns’ Survivor Series victory is overshadowed.

On Sunday, November 21, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E in the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view event hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite the fact that the titanic showdown between the two WWE champions closed another great night, Reigns’ victory was overshadowed by word of a feud with major rival Brock Lesnar.

The suspension of “The Beast Incarnate” looks to have been lifted, which is why some fans expected Lesnar to make an appearance at Survivor Series.

Although the prospect of meeting the former UFC and WWE champion was in the air, it never materialized.

Megan Morant and Paul Heyman’s post-show chat made it clear that the creative crew was working hard to resurrect Lesnar’s popularity.

Morant was trying to get Heyman’s take on the situation, but the former ECW boss sounded irritated, especially because Reigns was coming off a major victory over Big E.

“You’re supposed to be beautiful, not smart.” In the interview, Heyman stated to Morant, “You know… like Kayla.”

It’s possible that Lesnar will reappear in the next episode of WWE SmackDown to continue his fight with Reigns.

Both WWE titans are being promoted for Royal Rumble 2021, which will take place on January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.