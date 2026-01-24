British Tennis Star Faces Heavy Fine Over Verbal Abuse at Wimbledon

Henry Patten, the defending men’s doubles champion, is set to lose almost half of his Wimbledon earnings following a significant fine for verbal abuse. The 29-year-old British player, who reached the quarter-finals with his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara, has been penalized with a $12,500 (£9,202) fine after an incident involving staff before the tournament. The fine represents the largest disciplinary penalty of this year’s Wimbledon. Patten and Heliovaara, who were defeated by British duo Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, earned £43,750 each for their quarter-final run. However, due to tax deductions, Patten will receive just half of his winnings.

Appeal Underway

In response to the fine, Patten confirmed he is appealing the decision. “I’m appealing it. That’s all I have to say. I’m appealing that decision,” he stated following his loss. When asked about his confidence in overturning the fine, he added, “I really have no idea.” Patten, the No.2 seed in the doubles event, is now awaiting the outcome of his appeal to determine whether he will be able to keep the full amount of his earnings.

The Wimbledon incident comes as Patten, along with Heliovaara, had a relatively successful campaign before their quarter-final exit. Despite the setback, Patten’s fine is one of the most talked-about developments of the tournament. Meanwhile, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, who had lost in the French Open final to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, were eliminated from Wimbledon in a similar fashion, with another close 7-6, 7-6 defeat.

While Salisbury and Skupski’s defeat leaves them with no further chance for a doubles title at this year’s Wimbledon, Salisbury will still have a shot at a mixed doubles title. He is set to compete in the final for his first Wimbledon victory and a potential record-equalling seventh Grand Slam title.