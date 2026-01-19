Bristol City To Face Tough Test in Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round

In a highly anticipated clash, Bristol City has been drawn to face us at home in the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. The match will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, and promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams seek to advance further in the competition.

Route to the Fifth Round

We earned our place in the fifth round with a dominant 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Mangata Developments Stadium, a result that showcased our strength and determination on the pitch. Meanwhile, Bristol City has also been in strong form, overcoming Portsmouth 2-0 in the third round before edging out Southampton 2-1 in the fourth round. The Robins will be eager to challenge us on our home turf, making this a highly competitive fixture.

Details of the full fixture, including ticketing information, will be released soon. Fans will no doubt be looking forward to an exciting day of football as both teams aim to secure a place in the quarterfinals of this prestigious competition.