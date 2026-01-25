Bristol City Bounce Back with Vital Win Over Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City turned their fortunes around with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on January 24, 2026, in a crucial Championship clash that revived their playoff hopes. The second-half goals from Scott Twine and Sam Bell lifted the Robins to seventh in the standings, just one point behind Wrexham in sixth.

Twine and Bell Seal the Points for Bristol City

Head coach Gerhard Struber, who marked his 49th birthday with the win, had made several changes to his starting lineup following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town. Anis Mehmeti’s departure to Ipswich saw George Earthy handed his first start of the season, and Jason Knight replaced the injured Zak Vyner. Despite a lackluster first half, the reshuffled team came alive after the break, dominating Sheffield Wednesday.

In goal, Radek Vitek, on loan from Manchester United, was a steady presence, earning his ninth clean sheet of the season with a composed display. He made a vital clearing punch from a Barry Bannan corner, ensuring that Bristol City’s defense remained unbreached throughout the first 45 minutes. The defensive unit of George Tanner, Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, and Cam Pring maintained a solid foundation, although Dickie was substituted late due to what appeared to be an injury.

As the second half began, the Robins grew more confident, with Ross McCrorie making an immediate impact following his return from a three-match suspension. His cross from the left found Twine, who expertly headed the ball into the net to break the deadlock. The goal, his eighth of the season, injected fresh energy into the side.

Twine continued to play a key role, but he was not alone in pushing the team forward. Jason Knight, who had a tough first half, began to find his rhythm, and Adam Randell grew into the match, creating several chances before being replaced by Sam Morsy in the 76th minute. The substitutions of Cam Pring for Mark Sykes and Randell for Morsy added fresh legs to the side as they sought to secure the win.

Up front, Struber rotated his attacking options. Earthy showed signs of creativity but was substituted at halftime for Sinclair Armstrong. Emil Riis, who struggled to make an impact, was also replaced in the 65th minute by Armstrong, who immediately made a difference. It was Armstrong’s run and shot that set up the second goal for Sam Bell, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner, scoring his first goal for Bristol City in nearly two years.

Bell’s goal capped off a promising display, and his hunger to make an impact was clear from the moment he entered the field. “Sam Bell has looked very, very bright today,” one observer noted. Armstrong also impressed with his energy, creating multiple chances but was left frustrated by his inability to score.

Sheffield Wednesday struggled to break down Bristol City’s defense, and a golden opportunity for Cadamarteri to pull one back went begging as he skewed his shot wide with the goal at his mercy. As the match wore on, the Owls’ frustration mounted, culminating in Barry Bannan’s emotional exit late in the game, with both sets of fans applauding his departure.

The victory, which ended Bristol City’s three-match winless run, was a significant boost for Struber’s side. With 33 points from 24 matches, they now sit in seventh place in the Championship, firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot. The win also provided a much-needed morale boost for the fans, who were treated to a solid performance after recent frustrations.

Looking ahead, Struber’s team will face Derby County at Ashton Gate next Friday, a match that promises to be another key test of their playoff credentials. With confidence restored and key players returning to form, Bristol City will be eager to continue their momentum as the season progresses.