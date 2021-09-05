‘Bring him home,’ chant Liverpool fans as they demand a trade for Daniel Sturridge.

After being released by Trabzonspor in March 2020, Daniel Sturridge is currently a free agent.

The striker has recently been practicing with Real Mallorca of La Liga, where he scored in a closed-doors encounter on Sunday.

“No better feeling than scoring goals,” Sturridge said on social media. Even in closed-door games like the one I played today, scoring felt incredible.

“As the days pass, I’m feeling sharper and sharper. I can’t wait to play a proper game and show the world my abilities when the time comes. God is wonderful.”

Although the transfer window is closed, clubs can still sign free agents, and many Liverpool fans want to see the 32-year-old return to the club.

“Firmino is injured,” one admirer tweeted. We’re in desperate need of a striker. “Just one more dance.”

“Liverpool contract until the end of the season,” remarked another. It makes sense to you.”

“Would love it if Liverpool took you back for one last dance,” one fan replied.

Sturridge scored 68 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool before being sidelined due to injury.

After winning the Champions League with Liverpool, the attacker moved to Trabzonspor in Turkey in 2019.

He’s been without a club for almost a year and is still looking for a new place to call home.

Liverpool did not sign an attacker this summer, and Roberto Firmino is currently out with an injury.

While it seems unlikely that the club will bring the player back to Anfield, the fans’ sentiment is clear.