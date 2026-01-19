Brighton’s Youth Bet Pays Off as Kostoulas Rescues Late Point

The Premier League’s mid-table may look calm, but Monday night at the Amex showed how quickly it can tilt. In a match shaped as much by squad depth, fixture congestion and fine margins as by tactics, Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth left the pitch with a 1–1 draw that said more about where both clubs are heading than where they currently stand.

For Brighton, the night became a statement about renewal and resilience. For Bournemouth, it was another reminder of how narrow the line is between progress and frustration away from home.

The game, played on January 19, 2026, appeared to be slipping from Brighton’s grasp. Bournemouth, who arrived 15th in the table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, were closing in on just their second away league win since August. Then, in the first minute of stoppage time, a teenage substitute, Charalampos Kostoulas, turned the narrative upside down. With his back to goal, he met Jan Paul van Hecke’s floated cross with an acrobatic overhead kick that left goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic stranded and the Amex crowd roaring.

That single moment ensured the points were shared and kept Brighton in 12th place with 30 points, three points and three places above Bournemouth. It also underlined why manager Fabian Hurzeler has been willing to lean into a deep and competitive squad even as results have wobbled.

A Game of Control, Then Chaos

Brighton had arrived with mixed emotions. Only days earlier, they had produced one of the season’s shock results, beating Manchester United 2–1 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup. In the league, however, the Seagulls had managed just one win in their previous eight matches, a run that had left them four points adrift of the European places and searching for consistency.

They began accordingly, dominating possession and carving out early chances through Ferdi Kadioglu, Brajan Gruda and Jack Hinshelwood, all of whom tested Petrovic. Yet it was Bournemouth who struck first, and in controversial fashion. In the 32nd minute, Amine Adli burst into the box and went down under a challenge from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Referee Paul Tierney initially booked Adli for simulation, but VAR intervened. After a pitchside review, Tierney reversed the decision, rescinded the yellow card and awarded a penalty.

Marcus Tavernier converted, sliding the ball low inside the left post to give the visitors a 1–0 lead. Bournemouth nearly doubled it before the break when their record signing, Evanilson, chasing a third goal in as many Premier League matches, clipped the post seven minutes before halftime.

The second half became a test of Brighton’s patience and Hurzeler’s squad management. With central midfield already a talking point — eight players are competing for two spots in his preferred 4-2-3-1 system — the coach turned to his bench. In the 66th minute, he sent on Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter. Baleba, recently back from a strong Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Cameroon, had been described by Hurzeler as fit, in good spirits and ready to contribute, while also being encouraged to learn composure and positional discipline from experienced teammates such as Pascal.

Bournemouth, dealing with their own issues, were forced into changes too. Adli, who had won the penalty, went off with cramp in the 79th minute and was replaced by Bafode Diakitie as the visitors dug in to protect their lead. Petrovic remained busy, producing key saves, including stopping Minteh after a rebound from a blocked free kick.

Sensing time slipping away, Hurzeler made another bold call in the 78th minute, replacing Danny Welbeck with Kostoulas. The teenager needed barely more than a few touches to justify the decision.

What the Draw Says About Both Teams

The equaliser did more than salvage a point. It reinforced the idea that Brighton’s season, despite injuries to key players such as Mats Wieffer, Adam Webster, Stefanos Tzimas and Solly March, is being built on depth and internal competition. The squad may be stretched, but it continues to find solutions in unexpected places.

For Bournemouth, the frustration will linger. They had come to the south coast hoping to build on a recent league win over Tottenham Hotspur, even after an FA Cup exit against Newcastle United. Instead, they left with another reminder of how elusive away victories have been. Still, a disciplined performance, a lead for most of the night and chances for Evanilson offer some encouragement as they continue to navigate the season with several players sidelined.

Both teams now look ahead to demanding fixtures on January 24. Brighton travel to Fulham, while Bournemouth host Liverpool. In the context of a long campaign, Monday’s draw may seem routine. But for one teenager and a stadium that had already endured a tense evening, it was a reminder that in the Premier League, planning and patience can still be overturned by a single, spectacular moment.