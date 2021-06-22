Brighton have turned down Arsenal’s offer for England’s Ben White.

Arsenal’s deal for Brighton defender Ben White has been rejected.

The Gunners have made the England international a top transfer target this summer, but the Seagulls have reportedly rejected down a whopping £40 million bid, according to the PA news agency.

Following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, White has been called up to Gareth Southgate’s final Euro 2020 squad after being cut from a 33-man provisional group.

Mikel Arteta noticed the 23-year-old after he had an impressive season with Brighton, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

With David Luiz ready to leave at the conclusion of his contract, the Spaniard is rebuilding his team at the Emirates Stadium, where they finished eighth and lost out on European football last season.