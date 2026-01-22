Bridges Faces Pressure After Knicks’ Loss to Mavericks

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges is under intense scrutiny after his performance in a 114-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The defeat snapped a 10-game streak of double-digit scoring games, as Bridges finished with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting, including one three-pointer on four attempts. The usually consistent player also added three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, but his performance fell well short of expectations.

This disappointing outing came at a crucial time for the Knicks, who are gearing up for a significant matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. While the loss to Dallas marked the third time all season that Bridges failed to score in double figures, questions are already being raised about his mentality and overall approach on the court. Analysts have pointed to a lack of aggressiveness as the key issue, particularly on offense.

Struggling to Find Aggression

Despite his impressive skill set, Bridges has shown hesitance when it comes to driving to the basket, settling for jump shots instead. This reluctance has kept him off the foul line, a missed opportunity for a player of his athleticism. Defensively, Bridges has been known for his ability to disrupt opposing players, but recent performances have shown a drop in his intensity as a point-of-attack defender, leading to struggles in containing perimeter threats.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau did not single out Bridges in his post-game comments but emphasized the need for more aggression from the team’s key players. “We’ve got to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Thibodeau said. “That starts with our leaders and our key guys stepping up in big moments.” Bridges’ struggles, particularly on defense, have aligned with several lackluster team performances, further highlighting the importance of his role in New York’s success.

Bridges’ teammates, including veteran guard Jalen Brunson, have acknowledged the pressure on the 27-year-old forward. Brunson noted, “When Mikal is locked in and attacking, we’re a different team. We need him to be that guy every night, not just when things are going well.” The challenge for Bridges, now more evident than ever, is to regain the aggression and consistency that made him a key figure for the Knicks earlier in the season.

Looking ahead, the Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets in what will be a crucial game for both teams in the Eastern Conference playoff race. For Bridges, it represents a prime opportunity to silence his critics and prove he can step up when needed most. To do so, he will need to embrace physicality and attack the basket more frequently. With New York’s offense struggling to generate easy points, Bridges’ ability to collapse defenses and get to the free-throw line could provide much-needed relief for shooters like Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.

As for his defense, Bridges will need to focus more on his perimeter defense, an area where he has previously excelled. The Knicks have built their identity on grit and toughness, and if Bridges can return to form defensively, it would go a long way toward helping the team recover from recent setbacks.

With the pressure mounting, Bridges now faces the challenge of proving he can be the consistent two-way force the Knicks need. The team and its fans will be watching closely as the next chapter of his season begins with Wednesday’s showdown against the Nets.