Brian Barwick’s review of ‘Sixty Years A Red….And Counting’.

Brian Barwick OBE has had a privileged life.

The former BBC Sport Director, Editor of Match of the Day, Controller of ITV Sport, FA Chief Executive, Chairman of the National League, Chairman of the Rugby Football League, and President of the Rugby League World Cup has also held a number of other prestigious positions, including a decade as a columnist for The Washington Newsday!

But they’re all just sideshows to his true calling – and the most important role of his life.

Brian, a former Quarry Bank schoolboy, has been a longtime Liverpool supporter, and he was lucky enough to begin his Anfield journey just 18 months after Bill Shankly took over as Reds manager.

His first match was a 3-3 tie with Leyton Orient on October 28, 1961, when Liverpool was in the second division.

He was present at another 3-3 draw more than 40 years later, this time in Istanbul as the FA’s Chief Executive.

In the interim, Brian witnessed everything from a variety of perspectives.

He was present at all six successful European Cup finals (his favorite being 1977) as well as the two unsuccessful ones. Some acted as supporters, while others acted as’suits.’ He was a starry-eyed youngster looking on from a spot in the Paddock level with the 18-yard box in the 1960s, and as a journalist and broadcaster, he gained special insight into Liverpool’s glory days of the 1970s and 1980s, often building rapports with some of the club’s greatest names, and in the 1960s was a starry-eyed youngster looking on from a spot in the Paddock level with the 18-yard box.

As a result, he has observed firsthand some of the most pivotal moments in Liverpool Football Club’s illustrious history.

And all of it has been captured passionately, warmly, and entertainingly in Brian’s personal narrative of his lifetime’s devotion for the Reds, “Sixty Years A Red… And Counting.”

It’s a 90,000-word season-by-season story that’s told in a fast and witty manner.

