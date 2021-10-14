Brett Favre, the Hall of Fame quarterback, has been ordered to return $828,500 in misappropriated welfare funds.

Favre is one of a group of people accused by the auditor of misusing $77 million in money. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and his company, Favre Enterprises, are accused of owing the state $828,000 in TANF funds.

The allegations against Favre surfaced during an inquiry that began in early 2020 after former Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director John Davis was accused of misappropriating funds in a public corruption case. He and five other people were charged with stealing millions of dollars meant for low-income households.

State Auditor Shad White said in a statement that his agency audited DHS [Mississippi Department of Human Services] two years ago. “After two years of investigation, we discovered tens of millions of dollars in misappropriated funds.” An independent forensic audit commissioned by DHS corroborated those results earlier this month. It’s past time for taxpayers to try to recoup what we’ve lost.” The conclusions of the audit, which was done independently, were revealed on October 1. Davis authorized over $77 million in improper TANF expenditure, according to the study, and White has requested that the former DHS secretary pay back $96.313 million, plus interest.

Former professional wrestler Brett DiBiase, former DHS employee Latimer Smith, Nancy New, director of the Mississippi Community Education Center and New Learning Resources, Zach New, assistant executive director of the education center, and Anne McGrew, an education center accountant are among those charged alongside Davis.

McGrew pled guilty to one count of embezzlement conspiracy on Monday. She consented to testify against others indicted, including her former employers, Nancy and Zach New, as part of her guilty plea.

Favre refunded $500,000 of the $1.1 million in welfare money he was received for speaking appearances for Families First for Mississippi, according to White. Favre allegedly did not attend any of the foundation’s presentations, although he claims he had no idea the cash came from welfare funds.

