Brentford injury updates before of their Premier League match against Everton.

Thomas Frank has given a health update on his first-team players ahead of Brentford’s Premier League match against Everton on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez’s team are on a six-game losing streak and will be challenged with obtaining three points despite the absence of several key players.

In attack, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will both be unavailable, however midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could return.

Brentford are dealing with their own injury problems, however several of their players are expected to return.

Goalkeeper David Raya (knee), defense trio Mathias Jorgensen (muscle), Julian Jeaniver (knee), and Kristoffer Ajer (thigh), as well as midfielder Josh Dasilva, are all expected to miss out for Frank’s side (hip).

Raya will continue to be a major loss for the Bees, who will be replaced by Alvaro Fernandez, a 23-year-old shot-stopper who has been filling in for the past four games.

However, defender Mads Bech Sorensen, midfielder Mathias Jensen, and attacker Yoane Wissa are all expected to return against the Blues.

Frank gave reporters an update on his first-team squad’s fitness, saying: “Wissa will make the bench; he is improving, which is encouraging. He still has a long way to go to regain the high level of fitness he had before his injury. In training, he’s looking sharper and scoring goals.” Everyone from the last squad is in good shape.

“Mathias Jensen will be eligible for selection as well. Zanka (Jorgensen) will most likely miss the game. Mads Bech Sorensen is free to work.”