Brentford beat Arsenal to get off to a flying start in the Premier League.

Brentford started their first English top-flight season in 74 years with a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday, thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard in front of a first-ever full house.

The Bees were booed on by 17,000 supporters in the first Premier League encounter at full capacity since March 2020, after spending the first season at their new home playing behind closed doors.

“What an atmosphere,” exclaimed Thomas Frank, Brentford manager. “For the first time in the Premier League, we are kicking off the season, and our own fans may dream. We are the best team in the league.

“Every win will be celebrated, but we want more.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, is already under fire.

Arsenal has ended seventh in each of his first two seasons in charge, and the Spaniard faces a difficult assignment to turn things around before the September international break, with games against championship contenders Chelsea and Manchester City looming.

In a damning assessment of his side, Arteta added, “I don’t think we deserved anything different.”

Before kick-off, Frank worked the crowd into a frenzy, and Arsenal were quickly subjected to the intense pressing that his team had become known for in the Championship.

Before the home team took the lead on 22 minutes, Bryan Mbuemo hammered a shot off the outside of the post as a warning shot.

Canos was fed on the left flank by Ethan Pinnock, who cut inside and unleashed a powerful shot that beat Bernd Leno at his near post.

After turning Arsenal’s new?50 million signing Ben White with ease, Mbuemo pulled another golden chance wide.

Due to illness, Arsenal were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandra Lacazette, allowing Folarin Balogun to make his Premier League debut.

Balogun had little influence, but he was unfortunate not to win a penalty after slicing wide just before half-time and being fouled on the follow through.

“There were a lot of young boys trying everything they could. For some of them, it was their first time in the league, which says a lot,” Arteta remarked, appearing to be pleading for extra finances before the transfer window closed.

“What I can control and help with, I’ll devote all of my energy and effort to.”

Arsenal began the second half significantly more purposefully, with Kierney and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.