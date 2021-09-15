Brendan Rodgers responds to transfer rumors linking Youri Tielemans to Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, has responded to Youri Tielemans’ recent statements about his future.

“There’s no update really,” Tielemans told Sky Sports earlier this week. I’m willing to try anything. Although the transfer market is closed, I want to keep as many possibilities open as possible.”

The midfielder’s current contract expires in 2023, and European teams have begun to circle as talks over a new term continue.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are rumored to be interested in signing the Belgian international.

The former Reds boss and current Foxes manager, on the other hand, is ‘calm’ about the issue.

“It’s hardly a dramatic situation. He explained, “It’s just the truth of the circumstance.”

“It only becomes an issue for me if there is a lack of devotion or passion, but that has never been the case with Youri.

“It’s natural; he’s a highly skilled player who is in talks with the club, and we’ll see where things go from there.

“I have no idea why it’s taking so long; I’m focused on football and making sure he’s the best player he can be by providing him with the support, atmosphere, and culture he needs to succeed.

“He is a top-notch professional and a pleasure to deal with, and as long as he is here – however long that may be – he will always give, and I will always give, to his development.”

Leicester signed the 24-year-old from Monaco in 2019 and he has since made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals.

In the summer transfer season, Tielemans was rumored to be a target for Liverpool, but no deal was struck.