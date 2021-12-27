Brendan Rodgers makes a ‘ridiculous’ comment about Liverpool’s next match against Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, believes it is ‘crazy’ to expect his team to play his former club Liverpool barely over 48 hours after defeating Manchester City.

Leicester were defeated 6-3 at City on Boxing Day, putting City six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

When the Reds visit the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night for a meeting with their old manager, they will try to cut the gap in half.

“It’s a ridiculous schedule,” Rodgers stated prior of the game. That is something I believe we are all aware of.

“It takes 72 hours for players to fully recuperate.” So it’s ludicrous that we’re playing Liverpool on a Tuesday. We must, however, play the game.

“On Monday, there will be almost no physical activity; it will just be recovery work, and then we’ll look at some video photos and prepare from there.”

Liverpool may be the fresher of the two squads after their Boxing Day match was postponed due to a number of positive COVID cases in the squad of Leeds United, their scheduled visitors to Anfield.

It will be the Reds’ first game since beating Leicester on penalties to get to the Carabao Cup semi-finals last Wednesday.

When asked if having more time to prepare for Tuesday’s Premier League match would be beneficial, Rodgers responded, “Clearly, it’s a massive concern.”

“And it’s simply a coincidence that it’s probably one of Man City’s first weeks off (as well) in the context of these two games.”

They hadn’t played in a week, so they were fresh and ready to go. Liverpool hasn’t played since our cup match, so they’ll be free to reintroduce players.

“But that’s the situation we’re in.” We’re up against a great struggle, but we’ll keep battling.” “They’re a top, top team; one of the best teams in the world,” Rodgers said of the Reds.

“Their system will remain mostly unchanged, but the players will.”