Brendan Rodgers makes a ‘ridiculous’ claim, which gives Liverpool a quadruple fitness bonus.

On Tuesday, December 28, here is your morning Liverpool digest.

Brendan Rodgers has slammed the Premier League’s current schedule before of Leicester City’s match against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Foxes lost 6-3 to league leaders Manchester City on Boxing Day and had a 48-hour turnaround before facing Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds were lucky that their match against Leeds United on December 26 was postponed due to a Covid outbreak, allowing them to get some extra rest.

Rodgers discussed the ‘ridiculous schedule’ that players are currently compelled to play in his pre-match press conference.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Paul Wheelock.

Liverpool loses another player just as they came back from Covid and injuries.

Klopp confirmed Thiago’s return to the Reds ahead of their league match against Leicester on Tuesday.

The midfielder has joined Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho in training, giving the first team a big boost.

However, there is some bad news: Klopp acknowledged that a young player tested positive for Covid. Jake Bayliss has the complete story.