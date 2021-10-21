Brendan Rodgers has just instructed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp how to overcome Manchester United.

Liverpool face Manchester United in a high-profile match this weekend, and a previous Reds manager has shown Jurgen Klopp how to give them big issues.

Before Klopp, Brendan Rodgers was in command at Anfield, but the Northern Irishman failed to bring any trophies to Merseyside before being fired in 2015.

Since then, he’s managed Celtic and Leicester, the latter of which he recently led to a 4-2 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Leicester’s victory was due to a number of factors, one of which was their intent and willingness to press United high up the field in order to induce mistakes.

In fact, their 260 pressures were the most in a Premier League encounter this season by a single team.

Although Rodgers does not constantly tell his players to press, United appeared to have structural flaws that may be exploited. When asked about the game later, the Foxes leader said, “We were considerably more aggressive in our pushing.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players struggle to create from the back when they are effectively closed down. When it comes to addressing challenges, they don’t appear to follow predetermined patterns of play, instead focusing on individual excellence.

Liverpool will be well aware of their shortcomings, given United’s recent troubles, and Klopp’s Reds have a reputation for pressing and energy.

Only Southampton has created more pressure in the offensive third of the pitch than Liverpool so far this season, which speaks well for their next match against United.

The plot was the same as last season. Klopp’s side finished first in England’s top division with 1,726 pressures in the final third, with Leeds United in second position with 1,435 pressures.

Klopp will be aware of the threat that Solskjaer’s men represent on the counter-attack when they are able to make swift progress up the field, but pressing is a risk that could pay off on Sunday.