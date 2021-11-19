Brendan Rodgers has already informed Jurgen Klopp of the four Arsenal players who should be feared by Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers, the former Liverpool manager, has already advised Jurgen Klopp which four Arsenal players he should be wary of ahead of the match this weekend.

The Gunners visit Anfield on Saturday afternoon, and the Reds will be looking to rebound from their setback to West Ham before the international break.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has a chance to overtake Liverpool in the table with a win over Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Brendan Rodgers was warned about Arsenal’s attacking danger before his side was beaten 2-0 by Mikel Arteta’s side in October, when he highlighted the four players he was worried about.

“The front four, especially on the counter, with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and his movement, can give you a tremendous issue,” he said at a news conference last month.

“[Alexandre] Lacazette does a fantastic job of tying the game together. Smith Rowe, [Emile] I admire his running ability and the way he travels with the ball. On the other side, there’s [Bukayo] Saka.

“They understand what it means to be an Arsenal player.” They have a lot of excellent players on their team.” The visitors have already received a big injury boost, as Aubameyang’s fitness was questioned when he was stretchered off during Gabon’s World Cup Qualifier triumph over Libya last week.

He trained normally this week after missing Tuesday’s loss to Egypt and will be eligible for the match against Liverpool.

In England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night, Smith Rowe and Saka both scored goals.

Lacazette, on the other hand, has only scored once in six Premier League outings this season, scoring in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last month.