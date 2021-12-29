Brendan Rodgers claims Liverpool is ‘physical’ and predicts the title race.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed the Leicester City strategy that resulted in his old club Liverpool’s shock defeat.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, with substitute Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered only their second defeat of the season, and they now trail Manchester City by six points.

And Rodgers, who was missing a number of players due to injuries, was pleased with his team’s performance after they were beaten 6-3 by Manchester City on Sunday.

“Given the backdrop of the game coming off of Sunday, the players put up a heroic effort,” Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri stated.

“You think about the recovery period and then playing against City, who are one of the most physical teams in the league with power and athleticism, but the players were incredible and we handled it.”

“We played with a diamond for the first hour, knowing we wouldn’t be able to do so for the entire game against a squad that works the sides so well.”

“Then we switched to a 4-3-3 formation and had to be strong and resilient at times, defending for our lives at times, and display some beautiful football moments, none more so than the goal.” “I’m ecstatic for the players.” “I think we needed to get back to basics,” Rodgers continued. We went back to an old-school defense, with defenders going out to defend, getting players on the post, people in the space, and someone on the perimeter, and letting them defend properly.

“We did it.” The two centre-backs were outstanding considering the number of corners we faced.

“They worked quite well together, and the two centre-backs were particularly aggressive.

“They’ll need that physicality against Liverpool because they’re so physically strong all across the front line.”

“The diamond had to put in a lot of effort since they had a lot of players in the center, which we had to block off.”

“If no one is working, you can’t keep a clean sheet against Liverpool. The players put out a valiant effort.” Despite the fact that his previous team’s title hopes have been dashed, Rodgers believes Liverpool will still compete for the title with City and Chelsea.

“There are three groups.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”