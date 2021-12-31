Brendan Rodgers agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s concerns, saying, “Which I find silly.”

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, has expressed his ‘complete empathy’ with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s worries about player welfare.

In a blistering attack on the Premier League, Henderson acknowledged before Christmas that he was “worried” that “nobody really takes player welfare seriously.”

Despite the Omicron Covid variant’s rapid spread across the UK over the last month, football has continued as usual, albeit with a few games postponed.

Rodgers, on the other hand, believes that the existing schedule is unfit for purpose and that matches should not be rescheduled for January.

“It’s incredibly crucial,” the former Liverpool manager stated. Last week, I heard Jordan Henderson speak up, and he was dead on. Jordan, I’m sure, would have focused more on the physical requirements of athletes.

“If a player is asked to play while they are tired, there is a very significant danger of harm.” It’s player welfare if you’re playing a guy who’s exhausted because he’s overly devoted and has to do his ACL for a few months.

“Players will take part in games every day of the week.” They’re fantastic guys and individuals. However, if no one speaks out for them, their jobs and livelihoods are jeopardized.

“It’s something that should be taken into consideration.” We had a peek at it this month and discovered that we had missed a handful of games. There’s discussion of our games being rescheduled till January, which I think is ridiculous given how far we’ve come.

“I’m just hoping the Premier League doesn’t make players play extra games in January, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon.” Later in the calendar, there are dates set for when games can be played.

“So I think that voice Jordan mentioned – I completely understand what he was saying from a player’s standpoint.”

Rodgers also believes that the Premier League’s Christmas fixture calendar is putting players’ livelihoods in jeopardy, and he is concerned that financial considerations are taking precedence over player welfare.

“If you ask them to play when they’re tired — which they are — there’s a significant chance of injury,” Rodgers remarked, referring to Leicester’s upcoming meeting. “The summary has come to an end.”