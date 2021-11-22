‘Breathtaking incompetence,’ says Jamie Carragher of Manchester United’s termination of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United’s “shambolic” decision-making has been criticized by Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher.

After a sequence of five defeats in their past seven league games, United confirmed on Sunday that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been fired.

Liverpool’s fierce rivals confirmed their plan for Michael Carrick to oversee forthcoming games as part of the club statement, while the search for an interim manager until the end of the season continues.

In his Daily Telegraph essay, Carragher called the concept “breathtaking idiocy” and chastised United for having no contingency plan in place in the event of Solskjaer’s departure.

The former Liverpool defender stated, “There is only one word to describe Manchester United’s handling of the last months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign: shambolic.”

“Anyone creating a guidebook on how to replace a football manager should take a look at what’s going on at Old Trafford right now.”

“Just look at how they’re doing it and do the exact opposite.”

“We’re less than a third into a Premier League season, and Manchester United is hinting that they intend to finish it with two caretakers?” That’s incredible.” In December 2018, Solskjaer was appointed on an interim basis before being handed the role on a permanent basis three months later.

Despite not winning a trophy, ex-Reds centre-back Carragher pointed out that United spent £312 million under Solskjaer, the most in the Premier League, and lost out on top coaches such as Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

The 43-year-old drew parallels with Sir Kenny Dalglish’s second term as Liverpool manager. In the 2010/11 season, Dalglish was successful on a temporary basis, but he was replaced at the end of the following season.

According to Carragher, United’s choice to keep Solskjaer despite the 5-0 loss to Liverpool in October was an example of the club “putting sentiment before of common reason.”

“After United’s thrashing by Liverpool in October, it was clear that the prevailing situation was untenable,” he stated.

“With the international break providing an opportunity to reset, soundings to possible replacements should have been made at that time.”

“It’s a disgrace that United couldn’t.”

