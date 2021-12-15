Brazilian politicians settle their feud in a real-life MMA fight.

Things grew hot between two Brazilian politicians, so they agreed to meet in an actual mixed martial arts (MMA) bout to settle it.

The match was a three-round contest that took place on December 12th.

Simao Peixoto, the 39-year-old mayor, was pitted against Erineu Alves Da Silva, a 45-year-old ex-councillor.

The two had been battling over a waterpark project, according to Vice. For months, they had been slamming each other in the local newspaper and on social media.

Silva had challenged Peixoto to a fistfight as early as September, and the 39-year-old mayor consented, but only if the fight was properly planned and held inside the cage.

The fight took place early Sunday morning at a nearby school and was live-streamed on Peixoto’s official Facebook page.

Both characters entered the cage in the same manner as past MMA events, complete with taunting and background music.

Peixoto and Silva aren’t professional MMA fighters, so it’s not unexpected that they both faded after the first round.

Both had a heated argument in the first round, and the last two rounds were hardly entertaining.

In the final two rounds, Silva appeared to have the upper hand, but the mayor was pronounced the winner.

Despite the fact that most people were astonished by the outcome, the two lawmakers hugged and appeared to have worked out their disagreements.

But, in terms of resolving the waterpark issue, it’s unclear what steps will be taken.

So, while both parties may have fulfilled their wish to spar, the underlying motivation for orchestrating the fight remains a mystery.