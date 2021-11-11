Brazilian on life under David Moyes, a career-changing injury, and a major Everton regret.

Rodrigo, a former Everton midfielder, has spoken up about his regrets about the way he left the club, as well as the injury that cut his time at Goodison short.

In 2002, the Brazilian joined the Blues on loan, but he only lasted four games before sustaining a cruciate ligament injury that ended his season.

The 45-year-old reflected on his decision to move to Merseyside rather than join another Premier League team at the time, speaking to Everton’s official programme ahead of their recent game against Spurs.

Rodrigo made the following remark: “Originally, I planned to visit Middlesbrough, but my agent, Lee Payne, set up a meeting with Everton manager David Moyes.

“I was ecstatic from the start of our conversations, and I knew there was no limit to my potential with Everton. It was going to be a lot of fun.

“This is why I have an odd recollection of my time at Everton.

“Soon after I arrived, I suffered an injury that affected the course of my career. It was difficult for me to not be able to play as well as I had in my entire life up to that moment.

“I used to be a fantastic shooter. With my technical skills, I was able to control the tempo of games by using both feet.

“In the one moment that matters, the strike on goal, I could be aggressive. It was a huge disappointment to me that I wasn’t able to display these things at Everton.” Rodrigo scored a penalty against Wrexham in a summer warm-up game before the start of the Premier League season after attending the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

In that encounter, he made his competitive debut for the club, coming on as a substitute as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian doesn’t recall much about his performance, but the atmosphere in the stadium was incredible.

“I don’t recall much about my performance other than the fact that I came on for a brief time and we scored to tie the game,” he added.

"However, I vividly recall the mood, which was magnificent. Goodison Park was eerily similar to a shrine. It was such a pity that I didn't have it."